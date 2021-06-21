Lukaku and teammates beat the selection for the first time in the final phase of a 2-0 European Championship, also giving second place to Denmark

Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in the match of the 3rd matchday of the qualifying Group B of the European football championship played on the ground of the stadium in Saint Petersburg (Russia). Belgium in the round of 16 with full points and in first place: possible crossing with Italy if both pass the round of 16.

