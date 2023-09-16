Soir: The European Union intends to impose sanctions on diamonds from Russia in October-November

European Union (EU) countries intend to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds in October or November 2023, writes RIA News with reference to the publication Soir.

A source in the Belgian government admitted that restrictive measures could be introduced this fall. “The EU will include Russian diamonds in a new package of sanctions in October or November,” he said. According to the new rules, in the EU it will be possible to buy, sell, and process only stones with non-Russian markings.

The ban is expected to come into effect for rough diamonds from January 1. The publication indicated that the ban on processed diamonds will be introduced later and in stages.

Earlier it became known that the Group of Seven (G7) states would announce an indirect ban on the supply of Russian diamonds in the next two to three weeks