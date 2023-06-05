With a sensational goal in added time from Alderweireld, Antwerp conquered the Belgian championship by stealing them from revelations Union and Genk. In addition to the Jupiler League, the team coached by Mark Van Bommel also won the national cup this season. Emotions until the end on this sixth day of the Scudetto playoffs with the standings changing in the final minutes, rewarding Antwerp who got the better of Union and Genk who dreamed of the title in the 90th minute then faded thanks to Alderweireld’s goal .