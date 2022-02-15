Belgium will allow employees to concentrate working hours in four-day weeks, in exchange for extending their working hours. The parties of the Belgian coalition government reached an agreement on Tuesday to introduce this measure, which unions and employers reject.

In this way, the Executive of Alexander De Croo seeks to improve the family reconciliation of employees and “give them more freedom”. In practice, however, this will not mean a reduction in weekly working hours, only the possibility of lengthening the working day by one or two hours a day in order to enjoy three days off.

The reform will recognize this possibility as a right and each worker must request it from the employer. He will have the last word, but if he rejects the request, he will have to argue his refusal.

digital workers



The Belgian Government also wants to advance in greater time flexibility. Thus, it will introduce the option that employees can work fewer hours during one week and compensate it the next.

The extensive reform agreed between socialists and liberals will also offer a “clearer” regulatory framework for workers on digital platforms, which will have an impact on “improvements in their working conditions.” In the same way, it will reinforce the employee’s right to individual training, which will go from the currently recognized two days per year to three at the end of the year and will reach five in 2024.