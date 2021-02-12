This is the penalty that the prosecution requested. A Belgian police officer was sentenced on Friday February 12 in Mons (south) to a one-year suspended prison sentence for having shot a migrant van, involuntarily killing a two-year-old Kurdish girl, during a chase on a motorway in 2018.

Victor-Manuel Jacinto Goncalves, 48, was found guilty of “manslaughter by lack of foresight or precaution”. He faced up to two years in prison, but the criminal court took into account “the absence of a criminal record and the sincere regrets he expressed”, according to the judgment.

During the trial at the end of November, the representative of the public prosecutor’s office noted the lack of evidence that the police officer would have “deliberately wanted to harm the life of others”.

The backdrop of the drama is the smuggling of migrants in the Paris-Brussels-London triangle and the policy of the Belgian government deemed too “repressive” by the associations that defend them.

The policeman who fired the shot quickly recognized his gesture. But, he said at trial, “if I had known that there was a child (aboard the chasing vehicle), I would never have drawn my gun”.

In its reasons, however, the court considered his fault “established without a doubt”. “The goal of stopping the van could be achieved by other means such as building a roadblock”, he argued. Choosing to shoot, even aiming for a tire, was a “seriously endanger the occupants of the van or even other road users”.