The high shrimp price is driving Belgians in particular to despair. In the Netherlands we like to eat a shrimp cocktail or a fresh shrimp sandwich, but our southern neighbors absolutely love the peeled delicacy. Especially if they are incorporated into a croquette. Their culinary snack is becoming unaffordable due to scarcity and the shrimp croquette is even in danger of being removed from the menu. “A kilo price of 80 euros is not normal anymore.”

