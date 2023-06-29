Although we once formed De Nederlanden together, the Dutch and Belgians have grown apart. For example, in the Netherlands we never use the term ‘curious nose mustard pot’ for someone who is curious, because why would you? On the other hand, Belgians can learn about the meaning of ‘talking about’. What Belgians can apparently also learn from the Dutch is getting out of a car the right way.

There seem to be many accidents in Belgium in which cyclists crash into swinging car doors. The political party Vooruit wants to change this. Joris Vandenbroucke, member of parliament on behalf of that party, has submitted a bill for this. It is his intention to make the ‘Dutch reach’ a habit in Belgium.

What is the Dutch way of getting out?

Maybe you are reading this as a Dutchman and have no idea what our way of opening a door is. To find out, you have to go back to your driving lessons. Your driving instructor will have impressed you before the exam that you should get out properly. That is, while looking in the wing mirror, you grab the door handle with your farthest hand. That way you are immediately well turned to look over your shoulder if traffic is approaching.

Belgium would not be the first country to put the Dutch way of getting out in the code. In the United Kingdom, the ‘Dutch reach’ is mandatory. Get caught getting off the wrong way? Then you risk a fine of 1,000 pounds, which is about 1,100 euros. So no nasty fine. It is not yet known what the punishment in Belgium will be if the bill passes.