Getting one fine on the mat is already sour, but with this Belgian it just rained fines.

It seems that our southern neighbors are doing well with the income from speed cameras and speed checks. Two weeks ago we wrote about Belgians who receive piles of fines because they did not realize that there was a route control on their route. For example, there was someone who drove through the speed check seven times too fast in a week.

Now there is a Belgian gentleman who has made it even more colorful. This time it is not about an average speed check, but simply about a speed camera. The best man was flashed no less than twenty times by the same pole in three weeks.

However, the man was not aware of any harm, because he thought he was allowed to drive 70 at that point. So he did. In reality, however, he was only allowed 50 km/h. As a result, he consistently drove 20 km/h too fast past a speed camera.

He only found out when the first fine fell on the mat. This was a fine of €52, which he paid without complaining, even laughing. It only became less fun when the fines kept coming. This eventually resulted in a pile of 20 twenty fines. A quick calculation shows that this amounts to € 1,040 in total.

The man thinks this is a bit too much. All the more so because, according to him, the speed was not clearly indicated (or not at all). He also believes that the fines are sent too late. That’s why the fines will challenge. We hope that he can count on a little understanding from the judge, because a €1,040 fine is not entirely proportional in this case.

