A Belgian was delivered a downright disaster box from Tesla and is now finally getting his money back after four years of legal battle.

One of the advantages of an electric car is that, in principle, less maintenance is required. There are fewer parts that can break, it’s that simple. However, a Belgian Tesla owner had a completely different experience. His Model S was standing by the garage all the time.

This already happened a few years ago, because it concerns a Model 100D. When the best man bought the car is not exactly known, but this must have been somewhere between 2017 and 2019. It immediately turned out to be a disaster bank. When the car was just new, it had already been parked six times at the garage.

What was all wrong then? Well, for example, the Tesla just started braking (the well-known phenomenon phantom braking), the automatic parking function did not work, the display sometimes cut out and the charging port sometimes refused to open. All things that are quite annoying.

There were so many problems that Tesla said they would take the car back if there was another defect. That happened, of course, but the car was not taken back anyway. The Belgian was completely done with it and therefore decided to file a lawsuit against Tesla.

This happened in June 2019. Subsequently, the lawsuit did not go smoothly either, because Tesla did not exactly cooperate. They initially refused to share the car’s data, and when they did, they withheld some of it.

The legal battle eventually lasted four years, but the owner has now been proven right by the judge. Tesla must repay the purchase price of €158,600 to the owner. This makes it a very expensive Model S, so it is not entirely clear where this amount comes from.

The fact that Tesla opposed the investigation was also an indication for the judge that they were wrong. Tesla does not accept the ruling and is appealing in cassation. So the poor man still can’t close the chapter.

Source: HLN

Thanks to Flyer Bunch for the tip!

