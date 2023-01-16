A motorist has been fined in Belgium after he used his car lights to warn other drivers about a speed trap. He received a fine of 116 euros for ‘improper use of the high beam’.

The man received the ticket in a police zone around the Belgian town of Diest. The speed camera was set up in three places. A total of 3106 vehicles were checked, of which 342 were flashed, the Belgian newspaper writes. The newspapaer.

Blink with high beam

One driver passed the speed camera and began to warn oncoming traffic by flashing his high beam. He stopped a little further down the shoulder and continued to blink. When the police officers approached him, the man drove on and did the same further down the road.

Swinging movements

The police stopped the man and gave him a fine of 116 euros for improper use of the high beams. According to Top Gear Is it illegal to warn about a speed trap? The car magazine refers to a case that played out in 2008, when a man at a distance from the speed camera warned oncoming drivers with waving movements. See also Prince Harry files another lawsuit against British government for police protection

Tips to avoid fines

After a lawsuit, the man was right. So if you would like to warn other people about inconspicuous speed traps, don’t do that with your lights.

As a driver, do you not want to depend on the goodness of others? Click here for tips on how to avoid minor speeding fines.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.