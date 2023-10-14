We cross the border to this Belgian villa with many beautiful Ferraris!

Look, you can spend millions of euros on a Dutch villa. But often you can get a lot more for much less money just across the border. It is therefore no secret that many Dutch wealthy can be found just across the border. An additional advantage is that you can also refuel for next to nothing compared to the Netherlands, yay!

Making a good comparison with a villa in Holland is difficult from a price point of view in this story. This is because the real estate agent does not want to publicly reveal what this villa may cost. A bit annoying, but we’ll deal with it. The photos of the parking garage are no less tasty.

Because the current resident has good taste. The contents of this Belgian villa show that a true enthusiast of the Ferrari car brand lives here.

There is room for several cars in the basement, where several Ferraris and a motorcycle are currently parked. Just give me that 599 GTB. Tie it on and you’re done.

The villa stands on a plot of 5,865 m² with a usable floor area of ​​1,856 m². There is also a guesthouse with an area of ​​251m². There are homes with less surface area that we simply call a full-fledged single-family home, so to speak. In this case it is a house for guests.

The Belgian villa is equipped with all kinds of things that are not necessary. Nice. You don’t have to be bored with a racing simulator, a music studio, a bar, a casino, a DJ booth, a wine cellar. It seems like I’m describing Preston Palace, but we’re just talking about a spacious home in Belgium.

In addition to the garage, there is also a carport in the garden where three cars can sleep outside. Also outside is a heated infinity outdoor swimming pool and a garden and bicycle shed. Dream away you do on Zimmo.

