Belgian television producer Bart De Pauw has been hospitalized after a suicide attempt. De Pauw, who saw his career come to an end because of harassing women, is out of danger, according to his wife.

The 54-year-old De Pauw tried to end his life at home, says Ines De Vos, his wife. “It’s a cocktail of sadness, shame and anger that drove him this far. He has been in treatment for a long time, it goes with ups and downs.”

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call 0800-0113 free of charge.

,,Bart has been very deep lately, you can understand that. He walks around with great sadness, anger and great shame. We hope to get through this. And now of course want to be there for Bart. We want to be able to process this in peace now and hope that everyone will now also give us that rest."

Convicted

More than a year ago, De Pauw was suspended for six months for assaulting six actresses and other women with whom he worked. He bombarded his victims, including the well-known actresses Maaike Cafmeyer and Lize Feryn, with gasping text messages, among other things. The celebrated television face saw his career fall apart abruptly and tried in vain to recover the millions in damage from his client VRT.

The victims did in the three-part series The process no one wanted open a booklet about, among other things, what they think happened and the reactions they received during the process. The series includes Helena De Craemer, who did an internship at De Pauw's production company. In her case, the program maker was acquitted, but she still thinks "that this will make people adapt their behavior more quickly, witnesses will respond more quickly and women will indicate a limit more quickly," the broadcaster reports.

Symbolic damages paid

Some cases are difficult for the judiciary to assess, think a few women, including Liesa Naert. In her case, the program maker was convicted. “It is about feelings and emotions and about the abuse of them,” she says, according to the VRT. “And those are things that are not tangible and are very often between the lines.”

De Pauw had to pay a few victims compensation of 1 euro, the court ruled. They had asked for that symbolic amount.