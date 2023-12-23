The Spanish police arrested fugitive Antwerp top criminal Koen Van S. on Thursday when he left his villa in Rojales, Spain. The drug criminal was sentenced to seven years in prison in Belgium for taking a Dutch florist hostage and torturing him. Van S. became known thanks to the Belgian TV program Alloo in prison.
#Belgian #39TV #criminal39 #Dutch #florist #hostage #years #arrested #Spain
Football | Referee Rebecca Welch, 40, made Premier League history
Rebecca Welch got a good review for her historic match.English In the Premier League on Saturday, for the first time...
Leave a Reply