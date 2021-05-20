ofAntonio Riether shut down

A Belgian soldier threatened several people and has been armed on the run ever since. Several anti-tank missiles were discovered in the 46-year-old’s car.

Brussels – In the Belgian province of Limburg, there is currently a state of emergency due to a volatile professional soldier who is probably ready to use violence. The alleged right-wing extremist 46-year-old has been on the run since Monday (May 17) after leaving death threats and attack threats in the form of a suicide note.

Several mosques in the province were then closed as a precaution or more closely monitored, as reported by the Belga news agency. In addition, many parents worried that they had not sent their children to school, according to the mayor of the city of Maasmechelen on the Belgian-Dutch border. The fugitive comes from the neighboring village, where a vehicle was found that presumably belongs to him. The federal prosecutor announced that there were four anti-tank missiles in the car.

Belgium: manhunt for armed soldier – he is on a terrorist list

Belgian authorities therefore suspect that the soldier is armed. He is also said to have had direct access to the armory of his army unit and supplied himself there with rocket launchers and machine guns. In view of his right-wing extremist sentiments, he is also on a terrorist list of the Belgian anti-terrorist agency Ocam.

As is now suspected, the fugitive is said to be entrenched in the Hoge Kempen National Park near the border, the park was closed to the public on Wednesday (May 19). Since then, dozens of emergency services have been searching the approximately 12,000 hectare site, as Belga writes. The search has so far been unsuccessful.

Belgian soldier threatened an attack – including threats against top virologists

The alleged right-wing extremist has been missing since Monday, he left a suicide note before he disappeared. In this he threatened state structures and several people with an attack. The suspect is said to have threatened the Flemish top virologist Marc van Ranst with death several times. The expert advises the Belgian authorities during the corona pandemic.

Now the search has been intensified. As the picture reported F-16 fighter jets and tanks were called in. The special police forces are now also supported by the military. This may also be necessary because the report claims that the fugitive is a trained sniper. He had already been in action in many war zones. (ajr)