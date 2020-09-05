Belgian singer and actress Annie Cordy has passed away at the age of 92 in France, reports France-Presse…

The niece of the actress Michelle Le Bon informed the agency’s correspondents about this.

According to her, Cordy died on Friday in the commune of Vallauris, located near Cannes.

Le Bon noted that the singer became ill at about six o’clock in the evening local time. Firefighters, whose duties in France include providing emergency assistance at home, arrived on call quite quickly, but they failed to save the artist’s life.

During the years of her life, Leonie Koreman, known under the stage name Annie Cordy, has recorded more than 700 songs. More than five million albums and singles with her recordings have been sold worldwide. Some of her most famous compositions are Tata Yoyo and La bonne du curé.

In addition, Cordy has appeared in about 20 musical comedies and operettas, 40 movies and 30 TV series.

Earlier in Los Angeles, the lead singer of the American group The Pointer Sisters Bonnie Pointer died as a result of a heart attack.