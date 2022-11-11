Causeur: Belgian senator Deteks offered the EU to agree with Russia on the division of Ukraine

Europe can no longer follow the war-mongering Washington, it should reconsider its policy towards Russia and Ukraine, declared Belgian Senator Alain Destexhe in an interview with the French edition of Causeur.

According to him, it is in the interests of Europe now to abandon the hard line that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky adheres to. Deteks offered the EU to agree with Moscow on the division of Ukraine and called for diplomatic steps.

The politician recalled the Panama Papers, where the Ukrainian president is referred to as an “offshore schemer.” Detex believes that such a person can only be seen as “an American puppet, obsessed with arrogance and drawn into the war.”

It is necessary to agree with Russia on the division of Ukraine and lift sanctions – this is the way to salvation. At this stage, a diplomatic solution is better than the escalation encouraged by the White House. Alain Detex Belgian Senator

He touched upon European sanctions against Russia and recalled that they harm the European Union (EU) more than Moscow. The United States benefits from them by supplying European countries with weapons and gas, Detex emphasized. The politician also criticized his colleague Elizabeth Born (Elizabeth Born), who said that France wants to make the price of the conflict unbearable for Russia. According to the Belgian senator, “it is not surprising that Russia wants to make energy prices unbearable for the French.”

Russian and Western politicians have repeatedly spoken about the “high cost” of aid to Kyiv. As Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, clarified, more and more politicians in the EU are calling for common sense on the issue of financial support for Ukraine.

There is more and more sanity about how much frenzied Russophobia and blind support for the Kyiv regime is costing Europe Maxim Buyakevich Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE

He recalled that recently the EU announced the allocation of 22 billion euros for lending to Kyiv, but later it became known that 3 billion euros of the money promised for the current year would not be provided. In addition, various political forces are objecting to the allocation of appropriations to Ukraine in 2023 totaling 18 billion euros.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Europe suffers more than others from anti-Russian sanctions.

See also Turkey confirms the departure of the first merchant ship from Mariupol port More broadly, it is interesting to observe how Europe, “built” by Washington on the anti-Russian front, suffers more from thoughtless sanctions, devastates its arsenals, supplying weapons to Kyiv, freeing up its market for subsequent purchases of US military-industrial complex products and expensive American LNG instead of available Russian gas Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Politicians and experts believe that European countries will want to divide Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that some states, including Poland, still have not given up on the idea of ​​absorbing Ukraine and returning territories that were torn away in the past. According to Putin, “some part of the political beau monde” of Poland dreams of creating a great state “from sea to sea” – from the Baltic to the Black. It was a “fixed idea” before World War II, Putin pointed out.

But the idea is alive. And the idea of ​​absorbing Ukraine has not gone away. But almost no one knows this, it is only in archival documents. Just as – for sure, not for sure, but definitely already – they even talk about it: the idea of ​​​​returning those territories that were torn away from Poland See also The Italian ambassador to Turkey: '' We work to unblock Ukrainian wheat '' Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko also said that Poland poses a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv and Warsaw have not forgotten about mutual claims.

I am afraid that the Ukrainians will soon have to stop all slaughter with Russia and turn to us in order to protect them from this “Polonization”, from this quiet, cunning movement to the east from the territory of Poland and other states in order to cut Ukraine into pieces Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Rodion Miroshnik, representative of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, shares the same opinion.

In western Ukraine there are territories that gravitate toward Poland, Romania, and Hungary. But the most aggressive position is now occupied by Poland. Rodion Miroshnik representative of the LPR in Moscow

He believes that in the event of the collapse of Ukraine, there will be enough people who want to participate in the division.