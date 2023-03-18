The Belgian princess Delphine has in the radio program Good morning tomorrow openly told about the eating disorder that dominated her life during her teenage years. My organs were failing.

Princess Delphine has struggled with anorexia nervosa for a total of about six years. “It got worse and worse,” she says in the radio program. “I developed anorexia as a teenager. I couldn’t handle the chaos around me, and the only thing I could control was my diet. So I chose to stop eating. I didn’t know what was happening to me because I had never heard the word anorexia,” she admits.

When she was fifteen years old, she finally hit rock bottom. “My organs were failing”, Delphine remembers well. She weighed only 28 kilograms at the time. “I almost died then.” The doctors wanted to hospitalize Delphine, but according to her psychologist, that was not a good idea. She relied on ‘her willpower’ to get better. “Step by step it got a little better.” Thanks to the art academy, things eventually went much better for the princess. “The day I got there I got better,” she explains. “I was given the opportunity to express myself through art. That’s why I believe in art so much now.” See also The ETA prisoners' environment demands that Sánchez take more steps in favor of the gang's inmates

In Delphine: my story, the three-part docuseries about the life of the princess, Delphine also spoke candidly about her eating disorder. “I think it was my way of keeping control. Because everything around me was already uncontrollable. I was 13 or 14 years old at the time,” the series said. “The doctors told my mother that my heart was weak because I was too thin and very underweight. There wasn’t much left of me.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: