The new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is the first model of the Renaulution program with which CEO Luca De Meo aims to guide the French manufacturer towards a successful future. The arrival of this electric crossover does not mean that the existing Renault Mégane will disappear from the range, both models will be offered side by side.

Technic

Technically, the new Mégane is on the CMF-EV platform of the Alliance on which the (delayed) Nissan Ariya is also being built. The drive is provided by a synchronous wound-rotor electric motor, a type that according to Renault offers better efficiency than one with permanent magnets and requires less rare metals.

Including transmission, this engine would weigh only 145 kilos, which is 10% less than that in the current Zoé. It will be available with 96 kW/130 hp and 250 Nm or with 160 kW/218 hp and 300 Nm. The latter version will be allowed to tow a (braked) trailer up to 900 kilos.

Two batteries

Also in terms of battery, there are two options: with a capacity of 40 or 60 kWh, good for a WLTP range of 300 and up to 470 km respectively. The first consists of 8 modules of 24 cells each, the second just adds 4 modules. The battery itself is only 110mm thick, has 20% greater energy density than the Zoé and is liquid cooled.

Renault promises that the real driving range will be close to WLTP values, thanks in part to a new heat pump and a predictive function that brings the battery to an optimal temperature for when you need to charge on a fast charger while on the road.

load

Speaking of charging: this is possible on alternating current at a domestic socket, but of course also a wallbox of 7.4 kW or a public charging station of 11 kW (single-phase) or 22 kW (three-phase). The Mégane E-Tech Electric EV60 can also be connected to a DC fast charger up to 130 kW. It would take about 8 hours to fully charge the battery on a 7.4 kW wallbox, while on a fast charger you should be able to regain up to 300 km of driving range in half an hour.

Price Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

Equilibre (130 hp, 40 kWh): 35,200 euros (289 euros via monthly financing)

Techno (220 hp, 60 kWh): 43,200 euros (359 via monthly financing)

Deliveries of the electric Renault Mégane E-Tech are scheduled for March 2022.

Switch Car Service

To make the transition to a 100% electric car a bit easier for the hesitant consumer, Renault has developed a Switch-Car program. Then the owners of a Mégane E-Tech Electric can exchange their electric car for another Renault model when they have longer journeys planned. For example to go on vacation.

Renault also reports that the Mégane E-Tech Electric comes with a 2-year warranty, with no limit on the number of kilometers. The battery comes with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.