Thousands, an estimated ten thousand in total, had come on Friday to the former military site of Brustem in Sint-Truiden, an area of ​​hundreds of hectares in the province of Belgian Limburg, for what quickly became ‘the best free party in Europe’. – an illegal rave, a techno party that the local authorities have not issued a permit for.

Throughout the weekend, the Belgian police stood by helplessly as thousands of people went crazy in a vulnerable nature reserve forty kilometers from the Dutch border. It was not until Sunday morning that a peaceful evacuation of the site was decided, which would take until Monday. That was the best course of action, says Jos Lantmeesters (N-VA), governor of the province of Limburg, looking back.

At ten o’clock on Thursday evening, encrypted app groups announced where and when the rave would be, so that the authorities would not suspect what was happening.

The idea was: start on Friday, party all weekend, and preferably continue until Thursday, according to Lantmeesters. Or, as a number of partygoers told journalists last weekend The standard said; “We’ll stay as long as we last.”

That freedom is the thrill of one freeparty, says Pieter-Jan Nerinckx, a student at KU Leuven who wrote his master’s thesis on the phenomenon. “These are parties where electronic music is usually played and which are free for everyone.”

Nerinckx explains that ‘the free techno culture’ in Belgium only got off the ground in 2007-2008. “Until then, a lot was possible within the legal framework in our country, so that organizers were less inclined to resort to the illegal circuit. But since then it has become more difficult to obtain a permit for parties, including early closing hours and strict noise standards.”

Dissatisfaction with high admission price

It is not the partygoers’ business to cause as much damage as possible. According to Nerinckx, raves or ‘free parties’ are organized throughout Europe by an underground network, out of dissatisfaction with the high entrance and consumer prices in clubs and at festivals.

“Attending club nights is becoming increasingly expensive and going out has become a privilege of the well-to-do middle class,” he says. “These organizations show that you can organize a party for everyone with few resources and a strong motivation.”

When the police went to look at the site on Friday evening after the first reports of noise nuisance, it was estimated that about five thousand people were already partying, mainly from Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The Brustem site was full of cars, campers and tents. Eleven makeshift stages would have been set up where DJs played behind turntables, and where loud beats sounded from stacked speakers. Hard drugs were openly used and partygoers relieved themselves in the nearby woods. Barbecues were spread over the site, in a nature reserve full of vulnerable animal species.

The local authorities ruled that they could not do anything against such a crowd on Friday and had to let the partygoers go. “You can’t just get rid of five thousand people on a wooded area of ​​four hundred hectares,” said Ingrid Kempeneers, mayor of Sint-Truiden on behalf of CD&V.

On Saturday morning, an initial consultation took place between local and federal police services, defence, the public prosecutor’s office and the province. “A risk analysis has been made and it has been decided to have the event extinguished in a controlled manner,” the mayor said at the time. “We’re not going to start a manhunt.” The police did block off streets and asked partygoers who had gathered to leave the site again.

Meanwhile, complaints from local residents continued to pour in. People did not sleep a wink at night because of the loud music and did not understand why the police did not intervene. If they didn’t do that for them, then because of the protected nature reserve between the military training area and the village of Kerkom. That is normally off limits, but was now massively trampled.

This was total anarchy, local residents said. Zuhal Demir, Flemish Minister of the Environment (N-VA), said that she believed that the federal government could be blamed for ‘non-management’ and demanded clarification in parliament.

At ten o’clock on Sunday morning, governor Jos Landmeesters took over “power” from the mayor, he says. Lantmeesters convened the security region and urged everyone to calm down. “We wanted to prevent this from getting out of hand at all costs. If you act carelessly, you will have to deal with violence and victims.”

The governor still had the evacuation of the Bois de la Cambre in Brussels in April 2021 clearly in mind. Two thousand people came to the fictional festival La Boum, which was announced via social media out of dissatisfaction with the corona policy, but which later turned out to be an April 1 joke. It degenerated into chaos due to the evacuation, with dozens of police officers and partygoers injured.

“There are many examples of free parties where the police opted for repressive measures and which ended badly,” says Pieter Jan Nerinckx. “One of the most recent examples is the free party in the French Redon. There, one of the partygoers lost a hand due to the explosion of a grenade from the authorities. At CzechTek in 2005, a partygoer even died.”

Not with impunity

It would take until Monday afternoon before the site was completely cleared. Several arrests were made and sound equipment was seized. According to the governor, the site is still being thoroughly inspected to assess the damage. This will be recovered from the organizers of the rave, reportedly a group of Dutch people. They are stuck for now. “This will not go unpunished,” said Lantmeesters.

He looks back on the evacuation “with satisfaction”. “I have received congratulations from various quarters because this operation, one of the most difficult in recent years, went without any violence. Controlling such a large group of people without chaos is normally impossible. But at no point did we lose control. It went much better than expected.”

That doesn’t alter the fact that the governor would have liked to prevent the rave. “But we don’t have the resources for that. This is about a lack of information. We can still use the necessary help in the field of prevention. For that I look at national politics. It is too easy to say from the seat that this should have been done differently.”

On Tuesday morning, the Agency for Nature and Forest assessed the damage caused by a weekend of ravens on the site in Brustem; protected grasslands were burned, badger burrows, mouse holes and bird nests were disturbed and short-eared owls were chased away. Dozens of bags of waste have also been collected. The agency has filed a complaint. Against whom should the investigation reveal.