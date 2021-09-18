A Dutchman died last night after he became unwell during dance festival Extrema Extra in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium. The fifty-year-old had ecstasy pills with an extremely high dose of MDMA. The police warn against these drugs.











The police reported in a statement that the man had several ecstasy pills with him. “These are tablets with the logo of fashion brand Philippe Plein that contain a high dose of MDMA. Two types of new psychoactive substances (methylone and 3MMC) were also found.” The Belgian police had the pills analyzed urgently. It would have contained 175 milligrams of MDMA, almost twice as much as normal. According to the police, these types of ecstasy pills are potentially fatal.

It is not yet clear whether these drugs are related to the man’s death.

Ecstasy tablets with Philippe Plein logo. © Parquet Limburg



“Unreal news”, according to organizer Ugur Akkus. “Finally we can organize something and then something like this happens. The news really came in like a bomb. Today we got up with a mixed feeling: the festival will of course continue, but our thoughts are still with that event, for now we can only wait for the results of the investigation.”

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: