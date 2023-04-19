Speeding down the highway in an Audi A6, catching crooks and getting paid for it too. Of course there are also a lot of less pleasant sides to the profession ‘police officer’. So you should always set a good example. This Belgian police officer did not adhere to that. He drove through the built-up area at a speed of 109 km/h.

The agent had retired and was therefore holding a party for his colleagues. He was then picked off the road by the officers who were at the party with him. The ex-cop says he has never committed an offense and that he is a teetotaller. He can justify his story to the judge. That writes the Belgian newspaper HLN.

The verdict of the judge

In court, the former agent states that his mind was not there: ‘It was an emotional day and on the way back home my career flashed before my eyes.’ Apparently the judge thinks this reasoning is good enough not to punish the ex-commissioner. “Without having to propose it himself, he granted me the favor of the suspension,” says the retired Belgian police officer.

So the former agent gets a suspension. That means that the court finds him guilty for his actions, but that there are no further sanctions attached.