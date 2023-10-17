The alleged terrorist who shot two people to death in the center of Brussels on Monday night and wounded a third, all of them Swedish nationals, has been shot dead by police, the Belgian Government has confirmed. The suspect in the jihadist attack, Abdesalem L., a 45-year-old Tunisian in an irregular situation, had been seriously injured by a gunshot when the agents went early in the morning to a cafe in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, alerted by the presence of a person who corresponded to the identity of the attacker, who in a video broadcast on social networks had said he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State extremist group to “avenge Muslims.”

“The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Brussels has been identified and has died,” announced the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, who thanked the security services and the prosecutor’s office in a message on social networks for their “rapid and decisive” both on the night of the attack and in the morning operation, in which the terrorist was killed very close to where he lived in recent years. The federal prosecutor’s office has indicated that in the cafe where the suspect, who died at 9:38 in the morning in a hospital in the capital, was killed, “a weapon of war and a bag with clothes” were found. It is believed to be the same automatic rifle used during Monday night’s attack on a central street in Brussels, which Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has described as “terrorist madness.”

According to the Belgian press, the police do not exclude that the terrorist had an accomplice and the search for other possible suspects continues, while the capital remains on maximum terrorist alert for the moment, just as during the attacks on the Brussels airport and metro in 2016. , which left 33 dead and hundreds injured. The Belga agency has reported that several military uniforms were stolen in another Brussels commune on Sunday night and that it is being investigated whether this event could be related to Monday’s attack.

The National Crisis Center will reassess the situation in mid-afternoon. Meanwhile, he said in a statement, “increased surveillance and visible police presence” remain on the streets of the capital.

“The terrorist attack was committed with total cowardice,” De Croo had denounced in a press conference at dawn, after spending the entire night meeting with his Ministers of the Interior and Justice, among others, at the Belgian National Crisis Center. “It targeted Swedish fans who were going to a Red Devils match. [la selección belga] against the Swedish national team,” he explained.

Beyond the fact that there is unanimous talk of a terrorist attack, and that the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation in this regard, the motives for it remain completely unclear. Federal prosecutor’s office spokesman Eric Van Duyse said last night that initially there appeared to be no connection to the conflict in the Middle East. The fact that the attacker was looking for Swedish victims, fans who were preparing to attend the Belgium-Sweden match that was played on Monday night in Brussels and which ended up being suspended, suggests that the attack is related to the burning of copies of the Koran in Sweden in recent months, a fact that has provoked outrage and threats of reprisals and attacks. The Belgian attack occurred just a few days after a high school teacher was stabbed to death in Arras, in the north of France, an attack that has also raised the terrorist alert in the neighboring country, which last night also reinforced surveillance on the border with Belgium.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, called this Tuesday at a press conference in Stockholm for greater security and better border controls in the EU. “This is a moment for more security, we cannot be naive,” he said, Reuters reports.

The attack occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Monday in the center of Brussels. According to several cameras, the attacker, dressed in a striking orange jacket, got off a motorcycle on a busy street and began shooting with an automatic rifle. According to some versions, while he was shooting he shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great). Several people took refuge at the entrance of a building. The terrorist followed them and shot a man who was on the ground at point-blank range. After going out onto the street again, he fired another shot at a vehicle before calmly leaving on his motorcycle and disappearing, unleashing a frantic search that ended 14 hours later in the police action in which he also finally lost his life. .

In his wake he has left two Swedish citizens dead and a third seriously injured, although his life is not in danger. The 35,000 fans who had come to the King Baudouin stadium to watch the Sweden-Belgium match had to wait for hours inside the venue until they were evacuated, amidst tight security measures, after midnight. Swedish fans were escorted to their hotels or the airport by police, according to the Belgian press.

In a video distributed on social networks, the attacker said, in Arabic, that he had acted on behalf of the Islamic State and that with his act he wanted to “avenge Muslims.” The authorities have confirmed that it is a man of Tunisian origin who was in an irregular situation in Belgium. The suspect was known to the police for human trafficking, illegal trafficking and attacking state security. His asylum claim was rejected in 2019, at which point he was lost track of. According to the Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, a foreign police service warned in 2016 that Abdesalem L. had a radicalized profile, but he indicated that it was a warning “as there were dozens daily at the time.”

In his message to citizens, De Croo, who conveyed his condolences to the Swedish Government during the night, asked to maintain the “unity” of the population. “This attack affects us all, terrorism attacks blindly, it seeks to sow fear, mistrust and division in our free societies,” he said in his press conference. “Terrorists must know that they will never achieve their objective, they will never subdue us, terrorism will never win,” he added, while launching an appeal to citizens: “Belgium is a solid country in which citizens live together in peace. . Let us maintain this attitude and remain united in the face of this terrible attack.”

During the night, the police, who had been searching the streets of Schaerbeek for hours, had found another weapon lying in a park, according to the Belgian press. The entire area has been sealed off by police and residents have been urged to stay in their homes for the time being. Brussels has gone from terrorist threat level 2 to 4, the highest and which implies a “serious and imminent” threat. The rest of the country is at level 3, a “serious” threat. While Flemish schools and those linked to the European institutions in Brussels remained closed this Tuesday, French-speaking schools decided to maintain classes, as did universities.

Both the Council and the European Commission have recommended that their employees telework from home this day. Most of the European Parliament workers are in Strasbourg, where the plenary session of the chamber is being held this week.

According to the newspaper Le Soir, The eight franchises of the Swedish furniture store Ikea in Belgium have opened, but with reinforced surveillance. The Minister of the Interior has indicated for her part that surveillance has been increased at Swedish diplomatic posts in Belgium, as well as other interests of this country.

