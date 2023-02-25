Surveillance in Mechelen had been increased due to previous attacks. The two drove a car with a Dutch license plate that was seen as suspicious. They turned out to have a balaclava, a jerry can, spray cans with paint and several mobile phones with them. Banners were also found with a text that can be linked to two previous attacks on homes in Mechelen.
“A planned new attack, possibly to be framed within the drug environment, seems to have been avoided,” says a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office about the arrests. Participation in a criminal organization is being investigated. The pair are due to appear in court on Tuesday.
