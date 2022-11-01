The Belgian Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, DOVO, was involved in the police action. He would have taken a possible explosive for research.

According to the Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the car came on the radar of the police in connection with an ongoing investigation into violence related to the drug environment. Not far from the police action on Monday, an attack with incendiary bombs was allegedly foiled in August by a drug gang’s own ‘security service’.