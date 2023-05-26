On February 24, 2022, Vandecasteele was arrested by the Iranian authorities. He lived in appalling conditions in Iran for more than a year. At the beginning of April, he was transferred to the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran. He was then able to speak briefly with his family and told them that he was unable to sleep and could barely stand upright due to excruciating muscle and nerve pain.
The NGO employee did not receive enough food to stay healthy, the family said in a press release after the conversation.
“At the moment our compatriot Olivier Vandecasteele is on his way to Belgium. If all goes well, he will be with us tonight. Free at last,” Prime Minister De Croo (Open Vld) responded Friday morning.
#Belgian #Olivier #Vandecasteele #released #Iran #months #imprisonment
Leave a Reply