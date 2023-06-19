Thibaut Courtois is missing in Belgium’s European Championship qualifier against Estonia on Wednesday evening. The goalkeeper has left the training camp because he was not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in the duel with Austria. National coach Domenico Tedesco said this in a press conference on Monday. “I am still surprised and shocked,” said Tedesco.

Due to the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Courtois would take on the captaincy together with Romelu Lukaku during the current international match period. During the last match, against Austria, Lukaku was the captain and Courtois would wear the band in the European Championship qualifying match against Estonia on Tuesday.

“After the game, Courtois said he was disappointed and felt humiliated. He wanted to leave. I tried to persuade him not to. I love him as a goalkeeper and as a person. This is really a pity,” said Tedesco.





The national coach did not want to say much about Courtois’ future with the national team. ,,We have an important game against Estonia tomorrow and I want everyone to focus on that, even if it won’t be easy. Now is not the time to talk about the future. It was Courtois’ decision to leave. There is still a lot of time until the next games in September, we can talk about it later.”

Jan Vertonghen was also surprised by Courtois’ decision. But he hopes that the keeper will remain available. “He is the best goalkeeper in the world and an important part of the group. I always like to have him with me. After tomorrow’s international match, there are a few months to let it cool down and find a way. But this is a dent.”

Matz Sels replaces Courtois in goal against Estonia.