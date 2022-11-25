The Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wore the inclusive ‘One Love’ bracelet in the stands during his country’s first match at the 2022 World Cup, Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Canada.

Seven European teams, including Belgium, wanted to wear that bracelet, but the threats of sanctions by Fifa They prompted them to back off. Hadja Lahbib was in the presidential box of the Belgium-Canada stadium along with the rest of the authorities, including the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino.

“Gianni Infantino explained to me why he had decided not to allow the Red Devils to wear the One Love armband, according to Fifa rules. Those rules don’t apply in the stands, I took off my jacket and showed my bracelet“, he explained to Belgian French-speaking television RTBF.

“I think it is a strong gesture symbolically, that Belgium had to give that message. I know that Eden Hazard (the Belgium captain) would have wanted to carry it on the pitch,” he added.

The Belgian government did not initially contemplate an official representation in the stadium until an eventual semifinal, but Hadja Lahbib insisted on going there at the start of the tournament and having “frank talks” with Qatari diplomacy and “defending human rights”..

In another game on Wednesday, the starting players of Germany raised their hands to their mouths simulating a gag gesture during the official team photo in the moments before their duel with Japan (2-1 victory for the Asians).

Apparently it was his way of denouncing what happened with the bracelet and a symbolic gesture against Fifa’s position. The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was also in the stands at her team’s match wearing the inclusive armband.

