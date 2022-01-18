He drops it off at the door and drives away. I do not care.” On Monday afternoon, the mother of four-year-old Dean made an emotional appeal to the kidnapper of her child in Belgian media: “Please bring my son back home.” It did not help. Dean was found dead in Zeeland on Monday evening.

A day later, the horrific case raises more and more questions about the Belgian judicial system. The suspected perpetrator, 34-year-old Dave De K., appears to have been convicted in 2010 for a fatal child abuse.

De K. was in a relationship with a friend of Dean’s mother. For several months he regularly babysat Dean and his sister. This was also the case last Wednesday, when the mother was unable to be with her son herself for medical reasons. After staying overnight, Dean would be dropped off at his grandmother’s. That didn’t happen, because he would have wanted to stay another night. When Dean’s mother finally demanded on Saturday that her child be returned, the girlfriend confessed that De K. had taken the boy after an argument and the mother went to the police.

Amber Alert

On Monday afternoon, De K. was arrested without Dean in the Netherlands, in the Utrecht village of Meerkerk. An Amber Alert was sent out and according to, among others, the Flemish news service VRT NWS, De K. eventually indicated to the Dutch police where to look. Late Monday evening, Dean was found dead near Neeltje Jans. How he died is still unclear.

After the Julie Van Espen case, who was raped and murdered in 2019, Belgium has yet another painful affair that once again draws attention to a number of long-standing problems. At the time, the perpetrator was previously convicted of multiple rapes. Now it appears that De K. has also been convicted before, for assault resulting in the death of his two-year-old stepson. According to The standard, who saw the verdict, the toddler was hit on the head with a vacuum cleaner at the time. He died as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage.

Never a disciplinary report

Unlike Van Espen’s murderer, Dave De K. served his full sentence. Several requests for early release were not granted. When asked, a spokesperson for the Belgian prison system also emphasizes that there was no indication that De K. would still be a danger to society: “He has been in an open institution in recent years and never had a disciplinary report.”

Nevertheless, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne acknowledged shortcomings on Flemish Radio 1 in the supervision of “psychopaths of this kind” during their prison term, and in the supervision of detainees after their sentences. “The aim is for people to get out of prison better than they come in and that has not happened here.” It has been known for some time that the supervision of detainees during their detention is often too limited, partly due to a lack of psychological support and overcrowding in the prisons.

The K. was also not supervised after his sentence. Since 2012, Belgium has had a system of secondment, whereby the court can impose that offenders are still monitored and supervised after their sentence. However, that system was only introduced after De K’s conviction. Moreover, because he had served his full sentence, no additional conditions could be imposed on him and he was not followed by the probation service.

Prison in Tilburg

In addition, it now appears that both De K. himself and the prison in Tilburg, where he was imprisoned for a number of years due to overcrowding in Belgian prisons, had requested during his detention that he be placed in a psychiatric institution. However, due to lack of space, the seriousness of his actions and addiction problems, he was not admitted anywhere. According to the minister, the case also shows a problem with “investments in mental health care”. New investments in the prison system are foreseen in the coming years. For example, the government wants to do better follow-up with so-called ‘detention counselors’.

De K. was interrogated on Tuesday in the Netherlands. It is not yet clear where he will be tried. His (Dutch) girlfriend, who initially concealed the disappearance of Dean, has also been arrested by the Belgian police. Dean’s mother stated in Belgian media that she was not aware of De K’s past.