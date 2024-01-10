Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Belgian Minister Gennez questions Germany's Middle East policy. She shocks with her harsh choice of words. The criticism comes from many sides.

Brussels – Belgian Development Minister Caroline Gennez has attacked the German federal government for its Middle East policy. “It is a crucial question for our German friends: Will you really be on the wrong side of history twice?” said the Belgian from the Vooruit party, earning criticism, and not just from the German side.

“It is difficult to understand that Germany allows itself to be pulled in like this by this Israeli government, which is pursuing a shameless colonization policy,” the Social Democrat told the magazine Crack in an interview. She hopes that Germany would not stand by and watch “ethnic cleansing” and would not be disturbed by “historical traumas”.

Jews in Belgium feel attacked – debate about Gennez's statements is not over

The German ambassador to Belgium, Martin Kotthaus, commented on X his lack of understanding: “Because of the Shoah, Germany has a special responsibility for Israel’s security.” A comparison between the current situation and the Shoah is inappropriate, Kotthaus continued. Israel has the right to defense, but Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank is also illegal from a German perspective and endangers the two-state solution, which is indispensable.

Carloline Gennez faces Freilich's criticism on Wednesday evening. © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA / AFP

Michael Freilich, a Belgian MP for the N-VA, called for Gennez on X to take back her statements: it was “insulting to put Israel on the same level as Nazi Germany.” According to his own statements, Freilich is the first practicing Jew in the Belgian Chamber of Deputies. Caroline Gennez has so far stuck to her statements. On Wednesday evening (January 10th) it will be in the television format De Afspraak of the broadcaster VRT Canvas further about Germany's attitude to the War in Israel and will be discussed in Gaza. In addition to Gennez and Freilich, the Jewish lawyer Hans Rieder and the actor Stefaan Degand are also guests. (dpa/LisMah)