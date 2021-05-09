The Belgian sprinter Tim merlier (Alpecin) won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on a sprint, held this Sunday in Novara (north), after which the Italian Filippo ganna (Ineos) remains the leader of the race.

Merlier, Belgian champion in 2019, but who until now had not stood out due to his conditions in mass arrivals, has given prominence in this Giro al Alpecin, a second-rate team that revolves around its great star, the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

Faced with the withdrawal of ‘VDP’, who has resigned from the Giro to dedicate himself to mountain biking, the Belgian team must seek partial victories to justify its invitation to the pink race by virtue of its first place last season in the UCI Pro Team , the second category in world cycling, behind the UCI Pro Tour.

But in this first sprint of the Giro, Merlier surprised the specialists, especially the Italians Giacomo Nizzolo, current European champion, and Elia Viviani, who finished second and third respectively. In the case of Nizzolo, the 32-year-old Italian sprinter’s losing streak continues, having added his 12th place in the Giro stages this Sunday in eight starts. Instead, Merlier, who has waited until his 28th birthday to run a grand tour for the first time, claimed victory on his first attempt.

«My preparation at altitude has been good. I was confident before starting the Giro, ”said the Belgian after the stage, who claimed his fourth victory this season on the day that marks 10 years since the death of his compatriot Wouter Weyland in a crash at the 2011 Giro.

Fourth was the Dutch Dylan Groenewegen, who is returning to competition after a nine-month ban for having caused a serious accident to his compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in the Tour of Poland last year. I feel ready to go back. Watching Fabio race in Turkey has helped me, ‘said the Dutch sprinter before the start of the race in Turin, referring to Jakobsen’s recent comeback to racing after many months of tough rehabilitation.

But things have not yet returned to calm between the two riders. Groenewegen, who needed police protection following the threats received, recently revealed that he had an encounter with Jakobsen, prompting immediate reaction from the Deceuninck rider, who came close to death after his accident in Poland. “I want to point out that Dylan has not apologized personally and has shown no willingness to take responsibility for his actions,” he said.

Groenewegen, who was publicly responsible for the accident that occurred in Katowice, is looking for a stage victory in a Giro that he is contesting for the first time and that would add to the four already achieved in the Tour de France. In this first sprint he surpassed other specialists such as the Slovak Peter sagan (5th) and especially the Australian Caleb Ewan, which was closed and could only be 10th.

On Monday the third stage will be held, a 190 km route between Biella and Canale, with three mountain passes in the second half of the race, before a short climb 15 km from the end.

It will perhaps be the occasion to strip Ganna of his pink ‘jersey’, which he conquered after winning on Saturday in the initial ‘chrono’, although the Italian specialist has no intention of giving up the precious garment, as he demonstrated this Sunday by getting into a Intermediate sprint to scratch an extra three seconds. Overall, Ganna leads his compatriot Edoardo Affini by 13 seconds and Tobias Foss of Norway by 16.