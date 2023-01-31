You’re not making it up. This Belgian Member of Parliament.

The reason that we all ‘somewhat’ obey the traffic rules is the high price of petrol and the fairly high chance of getting caught. The repercussions are therefore enormous. If you drive at a speed of 135 on an empty four-lane highway, it will already cost you 400 euros. Then you will naturally bind yourself in and take it easy.

In most cases you will be caught by means of a mobile speed camera. These are a kind of moving collection boxes with a camera in them. It works quite simply: all violations you commit are registered via your license plate. Your license plate is noted, address details are looked up and then you get a neat fresh fine on the doormat.

We saw a solution for this in 1964, when Goldfinger came out. In the James Bond movie of all James Bond movies, Sean Connery could rotate the license plate to fool the police.

Belgium

It probably works the same way in Belgium. There, a Minister was (yes, really) ‘caught’ with such a license plate. It’s about Michael Freilich. Before we start tarring and feathering, there’s logic behind it.

In Belgium, dignitaries receive an extra registration plate, in this case the so-called P-plate. You have certain advantages with this. Because you can park in special reserved parking spaces. Convenient downtown. Especially if you have an important meeting. Then everyone can see that a member of parliament is arriving and that they should park there.

But not only the parking officer can recognize the plate. Anyone with a set of eyes and enough brain cells to be potty trained can see this. That also creates a disadvantage, because in the current period that you as a minister and/or member of parliament are the target of aggression, is very normal nowadays.

Supplementary plate

However, the ‘P’ plate is a supplementary plate, not a replacement. So it is perfectly legal to switch the plates. Both number plates are registered and fully insured. When Freilich is in Brussels, he can use the P-plate. If he is at a private function, he can go incognito through traffic in his white Chevrolet Captiva. Freilich costs the system for a few hundred euros on Ebay.

We do have a note: if you like to go through life incognito, why do you share the videos and images yourself on social media? Everyone knows that the Captiva with registration number 2-AJA-904 belongs to Freilich and to make matters worse, Belgian plates are personal. Check out the video below to see how it works.

Photo and video credits: Michael Freelich

Through: AD Auto

This article Belgian member of parliament imitates registration plate James Bond appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Belgian #member #parliament #imitates #registration #plate #James #Bond