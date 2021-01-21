Jacob Bruun Larsen ekes out a reservist existence at TSG Hoffenheim. A winter loan could bring improvement. The Dane is on the list of two clubs – Vincent Kompany’s team in particular seems to be showing great interest.
Jacob Bruun Larsen has not yet been really happy at TSG Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old Dane moved from Borussia Dortmund to Kraichgau last January. TSG put a nine million euro transfer fee on the table.
After a year it can be said that Bruun Larsen did not get beyond the reserve role under Alfred Schreuder as well as under Sebastian Hoeneß. The offensive all-rounder has a meager two Bundesliga appearances on the statistics sheet after the first half of the season. Even if it has to be mentioned that he missed eight games due to a corona infection.
Bruun Larsen did not get match practice even after his return. A loan could therefore be a good option for both sides. After all, the Dane is still under a long-term contract until 2024. There is also no question that it has a lot of potential.
With the RSC Anderlecht there should now be an interested club, where Bruun Larsen could get a lot more action again and thus recommend himself for a second attempt in Hoffenheim. Belgian media unanimously report that Anderlecht want to strengthen themselves with the 22-year-old.
Under coach Vincent Kompany, the record champions are currently only fourth in the Jupiler Pro League. “I can’t make any promises about that. You know our financial situation. But if three players leave, three others will come. If there is another chance on the transfer market, we have to take it,” Kompany told him Het Nieuwsblad.
In addition to Anderlecht, FC Copenhagen is also named as another interested party. The Belgian league should be a lot more attractive – for Bruun Larsen, but also for Hoffenheim.
