Six years ago, the lives of Lucas (12) and his parents were turned upside down. When he was 6 years old, the Brussels boy was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. According to doctors, Lucas had at most two years to live. But thanks to an experimental treatment, the teenager is now, against all odds, as good as cured. Lucas would even be the first child to fully recover from a disease that doctors consider incurable.
Foreign editorial
