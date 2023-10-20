The Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent van Quickenborne, announced his resignation on Friday. Belgian media report this. The decision follows the terrorist attack that took place in Brussels on Monday evening.

Tunisia asked Belgium last year for the extradition of Abdesalem L., the Tunisian man who committed the attack on Monday. Belgium did not respond to this. That was “a mistake with dramatic consequences,” according to Van Quickenborne. The justice minister says he wants to take responsibility for the “unacceptable” shortcoming.

Two Swedish men were killed in the terrorist attack, which took place in the center of Brussels on Monday evening. A third person was seriously injured. After his act, L. posted a video on his Facebook page in which he declared that he was a fighter of the Islamic State.

