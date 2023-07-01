A Belgian has managed to be flashed in Belgium with 388 kilometers on the clock. Corrected.

As a petrol head you are occasionally confronted with fan mail from Leeuwarden. The undersigned recently found out in a painful way that the TomTom speed camera service is not watertight. From now on I’ll just put flashmeister next to it to escape the patronizing of the wokies. Now I just did an extremely responsible 164 where 130 was allowed on a deserted highway on a Friday night. But, real heroes go even faster.

For example, according to a Belgian La Derniere Heure last year apparently drove past a speed camera at 388 kilometers per hour. This is not about a funny measurement error, not a hoax, but just driving really hard. That’s not handy. Apparently the speed has already been corrected and the counter will show a value well above 400 kilometers per hour. At the insistence of the last hour, the police do not want to say exactly where it has been and which car it concerns. Different than it was on a highway in Flanders. You have to dare, with all those kuilah in the wegah.

Realistically, the record can only be set with a Bugatti. There are other cars that can reach such speeds. But no cars with which you would somewhat dare to do that on the (Belgian) public road. Or well, in a Koenigsegg Regera maybe.

Naturally, the outrage is not in the air. And yes, despite all the love for a certain amount of rebellion against the system, we can of course understand that. Any other road user who happens to cross your path has no chance. And unlike in Germany, no one expects anyone else to blow by at 200, let alone 300 or 400 kilometers per hour.

So… hard punishment then? Well, possibly and possibly not. In theory, the driver faces a maximum fine of 4,000 euros, a driving ban of 5 years and/or community service. But this is if a conviction comes. In the recent past, someone in Belgium got away with a measured speed of 306 kilometers per hour. This because the flash equipment was approved up to 300 kilometers per hour. Went just fast enough.

Respect or insane? Let us know in the comments!

This article Belgian is flashed at 388 kilometers per hour appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Belgian #flashed #kilometers #hour