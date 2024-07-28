Fifth and happy

Two points gained on Lando Norris in the standings and an advantage – at the summer break – of 78 points despite four consecutive races without a win and three GPs of the last four finished outside the podium. These numbers are enough to certify how for Max Verstappen The fifth place achieved in the Belgian GP represents a good result, especially considering the penalty that forced him to start from 11th position on the grid.

Max the calculator

“Surely Today I limited the damage – Verstappen admitted after the race to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I knew it was going to be like this and that it would be very difficult to overtake. Especially when you are so close to the others in the first stint it becomes difficult to do anything”The Dutchman’s mania is to always win, but after the chaos seven days ago in Hungary the champion from Hasselt understood that today it was best not to take too many risks and to be satisfied.

Now the break

“Normally when you start from 11th place you aim to limit the damage. This was a good result looking at the championship. I wish I could have done better – continued Verstappen – but you have to be realistic because when you start 11th it becomes very tough and in the circumstances we are in now fighting for the victory was impossible. I don’t know if it will be possible to find our superiority in the next races, also because now we still have a lot of things to analyze”. The comebacks experienced here in 2022 and 2023 are far away, but for approaching the fourth consecutive title this fifth place is more than enough.