Surprise move

This one obtained in the Belgian GP will always remain the Victory of intuition for George Russell and Mercedes. An unexpected success that led the Brackley team to their first one-two in almost two years. Just when victory seemed to be in the bag for Lewis Hamilton, the other driver of the Silver Arrows came up with the surprise move: the risk of do not make the second pit stop and staying on track with the hard tyres paid the highest possible dividend, giving Russell what is perhaps his greatest career victory so far.

“This was a team effort – explained the Mercedes #63 to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I was looking at the other riders’ times on new tyres and they weren’t making up much time compared to me, so suddenly I said ‘let’s do just one stop’. I felt really good and the track was getting faster and faster“.

Teamwork

“I am very proud of the team – Russell then added – This result would not have been possible without the updates we have recently brought. I’m really surprised, I didn’t expect it at all. The opponents were very close: Lewis, Charles, Oscar, Max were right behind. It was incredible that we were all within 10 seconds”.

Russell was also helped by the DRS ‘little trains’which prevented those who were faster but further back in the group, like Verstappen and Norris, from being able to catch up. “It was extremely difficult to overcome – the winner of Spa admitted in conclusion – but I’m feeling so many emotions, I’m really proud of the team. Let’s say there were a lot of unknowns before this race. Now we have more time to analyze all the data”.