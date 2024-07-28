Eight drivers in the running for victory, the Belgian GP was the most uncertain in recent years. A mystery whose solution was never a foregone conclusion, to find out the ending – if it will remain this way, because a possible disqualification is pending – we had to wait until the last few metres: Charles Leclerc would have deserved it, for yesterday’s great qualifying and an excellent start; Oscar Piastri could say the same, very good at the start and extraordinary when he raised the pace when he found himself in front of everyone, before the second pit stop; finally Lewis Hamilton savoured it for a long time, amazing at the start in passing Sergio Perez and three laps later in taking the lead, also overtaking Leclerc. Instead, the real masterpiece was signed in the sprint by George Russell, who started in sixth position and was brilliant in choosing to make only one pit stop. It was he himself, on lap 27, who suggested the strategy to the engineers: “What do you think if we make only one stop?”.

The W15 at 796.5 kg instead of the 798 required by regulation

In this way the Englishman, with his second win of the season, the third of his career, has blown the bank, mocking the entire competition, starting with his teammate. But now he is trembling and could be mocked in turn by the weight of his single-seater: at the FIA ​​checks it turned out to be 796.5 kg instead of the 798 (at least) imposed by the regulation. Mercedes would land on its feet despite the sensational error, being able to enjoy in any case (Hamilton’s W15 is regular) the third triumph in the last four races: an outcome on which on Friday, after the terrible free practice in which the updated fund brought to Belgium was rejected, no one could have bet. “Fantastic, it’s an exceptional result – smiled Russell at the finish line -, the tyres were excellent and I kept saying to do only one stop. It went well”. Once again, as in Austria a month ago when he exploited the accident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, at least on the track he was the right man at the right time.

Norris behind the world champion

“Two days ago the car was a disaster,” Hamilton commented, “this result is absolutely unexpected. Congratulations to George, I still had rubber at the end of each stint but they told me to come back. These are the days like that.” In any case, the regrets are not only Lewis’s, who could see the 105th victory of his inimitable career assigned by default. Leclerc, starting from pole, anticipated the second pit stop a little, to react to Perez and above all to Piastri’s feint, so the possible podium – for the moment – slipped out of his hands. The Australian himself, third, arrived a few seconds away from the encore, after his first victory conquered seven days ago in Hungary. And the Red Bulls? Verstappen, in his fourth race without a win – something he hadn’t done since 2020 – limited the damage, after being forced to start from 11th position following an engine change. The leader of the standings can be satisfied with having arrived ahead of Norris, increasing the advantage over his closest pursuer. Once again disastrous at the start, the Englishman from McLaren, who is throwing away race after race the possible chance to fight at the top.

