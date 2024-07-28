Eight drivers in the running for victory, the Belgian GP was the most uncertain in recent years. A mystery whose solution was never a given, to find out the ending we had to wait until the last few meters: Charles Leclerc would have deserved it, for yesterday’s great qualifying and an excellent start; Oscar Piastri could say the same, very good at the start and extraordinary when he raised the pace when he found himself in front of everyone, before the second pit stop; finally Lewis Hamilton savoured it for a long time, amazing at the start in passing Sergio Perez and three laps later in taking the lead, also overtaking Leclerc. Instead, the real masterpiece was signed by George Russell, who started in sixth position and was brilliant in choosing to make only one pit stop. It was he himself, on lap 27, who suggested the strategy to the engineers: “What do you think if we make only one stop?”. In this way the Englishman, with his second win of the season, the third of his career, has blown the bank, mocking the entire competition, starting with his teammate. Mercedes is enjoying its third triumph in the last four races, with a one-two: an outcome that no one could have bet on on Friday, after the terrible free practice in which the updated bottom brought to Belgium was rejected. “Fantastic, it’s an exceptional result,” smiles Russell, “the tires were excellent and I kept saying to do just one stop. It went well.” Once again, like in Austria a month ago when he took advantage of the accident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, he was the right man at the right time.

Norris behind the world champion

“Two days ago the car was a disaster,” Hamilton commented, “this result is absolutely unexpected. Congratulations to George, I still had rubber at the end of each stint but they told me to come back. These are the days like that.” In any case, the regrets are not only Lewis’s. Leclerc anticipated the second pit stop a little, to react to Perez and above all to Piastri’s feint, so the possible podium slipped out of his hands. The Australian himself, third to complete the podium, came just a few seconds away from an encore, after his first victory scored seven days ago in Hungary. And the Red Bulls? Verstappen, in his fourth race without a win – something he hadn’t done since 2020 – limited the damage, after being forced to start from 11th position following an engine change. The leader of the standings can be satisfied with having finished ahead of Norris, increasing his advantage over his closest pursuer to 78 points. Once again a disastrous start for the Englishman from McLaren, who is throwing away race after race the possible chance of fighting at the top.

