Disaster in the making

The count before the Spa race was clear: to win the title, Lando Norris needed to recover an average of seven points per race to Max Verstappen. The Belgian GP seemed like the right opportunity to start this comeback journey, with Verstappen penalized and 11th on the grid and Norris fourth with a McLaren indicated by everyone as the car to beat. Instead Verstappen crossed the line in fifth position and Norris in sixth. Result: two more championship points lost in the chase for the reigning world champion.

Norris’ race turned out badly, in curve 1. English has expanded a lot to the outside, leaving space and above all ending up on the gravel beyond the kerb. A carelessness that made him fall from fourth to seventh during the first lap. The Englishman’s hopes of victory essentially ended at that point.Honestly, I misjudged – explained a very disappointed Norris sincerely – I didn’t want to get eliminated at Turn 1, so I left the gap. I ‘just’ misjudged the exit”.

Stupid mistakes

Despite a very competitive car – as recognized by Norris himself – the Spa race was characterised by great difficulty in overtaking. This left Norris at the end of a very long single file: “The race was difficult for overtaking. I felt like we were fast. The car was fast. I don’t feel like we made the most of what we could have done.”commented the #4 from Woking disheartenedly.

Taking stock of his season at the time of the break, Norris highlighted a big disappointment for what is effectively turning into the vintage of the great missed opportunities and regrets: “I think I need to reset. The last three or four races I lost a lot of points because of stupid things, mistakes and bad starts. This time it was turn 1. I don’t know why. It’s a stupid thing. It wasn’t even a difficult thing. It was just Turn 1: I was trying to stay out of trouble, make sure there was space and not get hit. And then I went off the track. Those are stupid things.“, he concluded.