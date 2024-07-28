Max from the rear

With the penalty for having unmarked the fifth ICE unit on the power unit, Max Verstappen’s great pole in Belgium with a 0.6″ advantage over Charles Leclerc was ruined.

So the world champion will start the race from the sixth row and more precisely fromeleventh starting box. It will be a difficult comeback, also because the probability of rain for the afternoon is close to zero.

Horner explains

At the microphones of Sky Sports UK, Christian Horner he motivated the choice to install a new ICE as follows: “We brought our engine here, because we would have had to do it in the next three or four races anyway. In any case, you can overtake here and we have seen that in the past. Of course, a lot depends on qualifying. The choice of the new engine will give us a little more comfort after the summer break“.

Despite his superiority in the wet, Horner does not seem to be under any illusions about Max’s race prospects – in the dry: “I think it will be more difficult to recover this year. There are no big differences in race pace, so Winning will be very difficult. We are aiming more for the podium than for the victory“concluded the British manager.