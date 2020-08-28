The Formula 1 World Championship returns after the August break and the mythical Belgian track of Spa-Francorchamps resumes the championship, although even without the public attendance in the stands. After several great prizes of high heat and hard work for the mechanics and the tires, the Belgian event reduces the temperatures considerably.

Last year Ferrari won at Spa, but this time Mercedes appears as a great favorite and, especially, Lewis Hamilton who dominates the overall drivers’ standings with solvency and already sees two milestones by Michael Schumacher that seemed impossible closer: 91 victories (Lewis has 88) and the seventh world champion title.

Schedules: What time is the F1 race in Spa?

Friday 28 COUNTRY Free Practice 1 Free Practice 2 Spain 11:00 15:00 Argentina 06:00 10:00 Chile 05:00 09:00 Mexico 04:00 08:00 Colombia 04:00 08:00 U.S 05:00 09:00 Peru 04:00 08:00

Saturday 29 country Free Practice 3 Classification Spain 12:00 15:00 Argentina 07:00 10:00 Chile 06:00 09:00 Mexico 05:00 08:00 Colombia 05:00 08:00 U.S 06:00 09:00 Peru 05:00 08:00

Sunday 30 country Race Spain 15:10 Argentina 10:10 Chile 09:10 Mexico 08:10 Colombia 08:10 U.S 09:10 Peru 08:10

Where to watch the Belgian GP on television and on the Internet?

The Belgian GP can be followed on television on Movistar + F1 in our country. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports and Mexico will do so on Channel 9 Televisa. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both the free practice sessions, such as Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …