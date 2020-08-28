The Formula 1 World Championship returns after the August break and the mythical Belgian track of Spa-Francorchamps resumes the championship, although even without the public attendance in the stands. After several great prizes of high heat and hard work for the mechanics and the tires, the Belgian event reduces the temperatures considerably.
Last year Ferrari won at Spa, but this time Mercedes appears as a great favorite and, especially, Lewis Hamilton who dominates the overall drivers’ standings with solvency and already sees two milestones by Michael Schumacher that seemed impossible closer: 91 victories (Lewis has 88) and the seventh world champion title.
Schedules: What time is the F1 race in Spa?
Friday 28
|COUNTRY
|Free Practice 1
|Free Practice 2
|Spain
|11:00
|15:00
|Argentina
|06:00
|10:00
|Chile
|05:00
|09:00
|Mexico
|04:00
|08:00
|Colombia
|04:00
|08:00
|U.S
|05:00
|09:00
|Peru
|04:00
|08:00
Saturday 29
|country
|Free Practice 3
|Classification
|Spain
|12:00
|15:00
|Argentina
|07:00
|10:00
|Chile
|06:00
|09:00
|Mexico
|05:00
|08:00
|Colombia
|05:00
|08:00
|U.S
|06:00
|09:00
|Peru
|05:00
|08:00
Sunday 30
|country
|Race
|Spain
|15:10
|Argentina
|10:10
|Chile
|09:10
|Mexico
|08:10
|Colombia
|08:10
|U.S
|09:10
|Peru
|08:10
Where to watch the Belgian GP on television and on the Internet?
The Belgian GP can be followed on television on Movistar + F1 in our country. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports and Mexico will do so on Channel 9 Televisa. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both the free practice sessions, such as Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …
