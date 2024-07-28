The bare chronicle, without the aftermath, says that the smartest one won. Or the most intelligent. Or the most underestimated. You decide. George Russellthe man no one predicted, left everyone behind with the simplest tactic, that of a single pit stop in 44 laps, while the others, obsessed with calculations and real or presumed threats from rivals, denied themselves success with their own hands. So let’s analyze Russell’s masterpiece step by step. The smartest? Yes, because having nothing to lose he believed in the strategy that the others did not take into consideration. The most intelligent? Also, in the sense that he was feline in understanding that he could pull off a coup with very little risk. The most underestimated? Certainly: the prediction was all for McLaren and at most for Hamilton, while Russell remained hidden until 14 laps from the end and then, suddenly, everyone discovered that it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to go and threaten the leadership grabbed after Piastri’s late pit stop. A “great” race, the celebration he was missing considering that the strategic choice was his.

Then, however, once the podium and the celebrations were over, there was the cold shower: Russell’s Mercedes was found one and a half kilos below the minimum weight and it was removed from the ranking. We are talking about a an element that is certainly not decisive in winning a Grand Prix but is decisive in losing it. That’s how it was, rules are rules and when you make a mistake there’s no escape.

It ended in this somewhat sad, squalid way. Mercedes threw away a sensational one-two but it was saved thanks to Lewis Hamilton, first at Silverstone and now also first at Spa-Francorchamps. Being in front of everyone in Belgium does not bring luck: Verstappen, the poleman, was moved back 10 positions for having fitted a new engine; Russell, first under the checkered flag, was disqualified. As we were saying, the loser of the day prevailed, namely Lewis Hamilton: defeated by his teamnot by his exceptional performances. Lewis had thought even before Russell to try his luck with just one tire change, but suddenly Mercedes called him back into the pits for the second stop, as Toto Wolff and his teammates were keeping an eye on Leclerc and Ferrari, more incisive than ever. And at that moment Hamilton lost the race, resignedly following Russell after having recovered 7 seconds in 14 laps. He could have attempted a desperate overtaking, but as a champion with his head on his shoulders he avoided it. The technical checks, however, after an hour or so and after the podium celebration, handed him a success on a silver platter that was deserved anyway, just as Russell’s would have been deserved.

The disappointment came, of course, partly from McLaren.with Norris who has too many mosquitoes in his brain (as the brilliant Davide van de Sfroos says) and collects wrong starts and blunders: in the growth towards the high hierarchies is getting lost and from fourth he immediately found himself seventh, cut off. Piastri hurt himself arriving long at the last pit stop, sacrificing that second or so with which he could have attacked the Mercedes. But third place – which later became second – is still gold for him, also because he was the author of a masterful overtaking on Leclerc at Les Combes: a gesture that remains.

The reality of Ferrari he says instead that Hamilton won starting from third position while Leclerc started first and finished fourth, then became third. Yet it was the best Ferrari in recent months, if we only look at performance. In the analysis, on the one hand there would be something to say about the strategy and on the other we must take note of the fact that the red continues to chase complete competitiveness while others can afford to take risks, as happened with Mercedes’ change of bottom for the race, a winning move. Who would have ever said that Mercedes before the summer would have been able to win 2 of the last 3 races, considering where the Stuttgart brand was at the start of the championship? Despite this, Leclerc had a mature and solid race, despite not having reached the podium. He couldn’t have done more. Sainz was less convincing and 6th place is not much.