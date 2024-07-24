From the heat of the Hungaroring to the cool of Spa

A week after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Formula 1 will stop this weekend at the circuit of Spa Francorchampsseat of the Belgian Grand Prix and the last world championship race before the summer break. There will be very little summer in the upcoming weekend, especially in terms of temperatures that will have little in common with those recently felt at the Hungaroring, both in terms of climate and asphalt.

The unknowns of Spa

In the long history of the Belgian Grand Prix, there have often been races in bad weather conditions, or others that started with a dry track and ended in the wet, or vice versa. Changes that were seen above all at Spa-Francorchamps, a track located in the heart of the Ardennes forest. For this weekend, as reported by accuweather.comthe highest chances of rain are forecast for the day of Fridayespecially during the morningduring which the first Free Practice session will take place. Specifically, rainfall is estimated at 75%but the percentages will steadily decrease as the hours pass.

With maximum temperatures always estimated at 22°C all weekend, there is still a risk of rain for the following day, but it is much lower and calculated at 25%. It is no coincidence that Saturday should be a mostly cloudy day, just like the race, but in this case with a few more rays of sunshine and without the possibility of opening umbrellas.

The weather forecast