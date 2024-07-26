F1 Spa, the ranking of the FP2

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:42.260 (S) 18 2 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:42.475 (S) +0.215 22 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:42.477 (S) +0.217 25 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.837 (S) +0.577 22 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:43.098 (S) +0.838 24 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.290 (S) +1.030 23 7 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:43.401 (S) +1.141 22 8 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:43.485 (S) +1.225 20 9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:43.504 (S) +1.244 23 10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.519 (S) +1.259 24 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:43.532 (S) +1.272 20 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:43.538 (S) +1.278 23 13 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:43.675 (S) +1.415 23 14 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:43.823 (S) +1.563 20 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:43.829 (S) +1.569 23 16 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:43.846 (S) +1.586 20 17 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:43.892 (S) +1.632 22 18 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 1:44.226 (S) +1.966 23 19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:44.302 (S) +2.042 22 20 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:44.348 (S) +2.088 23

F1 Spa, the chronicle of the FP2

The second free practice session of the 2024 Belgian GP saw the team shine once again McLarenincreasingly a reference force in the Circus, even more so after the one-two achieved in the last Hungarian GP. Landon Norris He achieved the fastest time of the session ahead of his teammate Oscar Platestwo tenths behind. Two thousandths behind the Australian, Red Bull entered the race Max Verstappenappearing less dominant on the flying lap than he had been this morning during FP1.

Behind the top 3, Ferrari appearswith Charles Leclerc fourth, five tenths behind Norris, and Sainz fifth, three tenths behind his teammate. Mercedes was less effective, finishing sixth with George Russell and tenth with Lewis Hamilton. Ocon, Magnussen and Sergio Perez also completed the top 10.

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow with FP3 at 12.30 and qualifying at 16.00. On Sunday the Grand Prix will start at the traditional time of 15.00.