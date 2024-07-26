F1 Spa, the ranking of the FP2
|Post
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:42.260 (S)
|18
|2
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:42.475 (S)
|+0.215
|22
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:42.477 (S)
|+0.217
|25
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:42.837 (S)
|+0.577
|22
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:43.098 (S)
|+0.838
|24
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:43.290 (S)
|+1.030
|23
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:43.401 (S)
|+1.141
|22
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|1:43.485 (S)
|+1.225
|20
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:43.504 (S)
|+1.244
|23
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:43.519 (S)
|+1.259
|24
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:43.532 (S)
|+1.272
|20
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:43.538 (S)
|+1.278
|23
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:43.675 (S)
|+1.415
|23
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:43.823 (S)
|+1.563
|20
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:43.829 (S)
|+1.569
|23
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:43.846 (S)
|+1.586
|20
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:43.892 (S)
|+1.632
|22
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:44.226 (S)
|+1.966
|23
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:44.302 (S)
|+2.042
|22
|20
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:44.348 (S)
|+2.088
|23
F1 Spa, the chronicle of the FP2
The second free practice session of the 2024 Belgian GP saw the team shine once again McLarenincreasingly a reference force in the Circus, even more so after the one-two achieved in the last Hungarian GP. Landon Norris He achieved the fastest time of the session ahead of his teammate Oscar Platestwo tenths behind. Two thousandths behind the Australian, Red Bull entered the race Max Verstappenappearing less dominant on the flying lap than he had been this morning during FP1.
Behind the top 3, Ferrari appearswith Charles Leclerc fourth, five tenths behind Norris, and Sainz fifth, three tenths behind his teammate. Mercedes was less effective, finishing sixth with George Russell and tenth with Lewis Hamilton. Ocon, Magnussen and Sergio Perez also completed the top 10.
You can relive the emotions of the free practice sessions at Spa-Francorchamps with our live news.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow with FP3 at 12.30 and qualifying at 16.00. On Sunday the Grand Prix will start at the traditional time of 15.00.
