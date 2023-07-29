F1 Belgium, the Sprint standings

pos Pilot Team Turns Times and detachments Points 1 max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 11 24:58.433 8 2 Oscars Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 11 +6.677s 7 3 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 11 +10.733s 6 4 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 11 +12.648s 5 5 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 11 +15.016s 4 6 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 11 +16.052s 3 7 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 11 +16.757s 2 8 George Russell MERCEDES 11 +16.822s 1 9 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 11 +22.410s 0 10 Daniel Ricciardo ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 11 +22.806s 0 11 spears Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 11 +25.007s 0 12 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 11 +26.303s 0 13 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 11 +27.006s 0 14 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 11 +32.986s 0 15 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 11 +36.342s 0 16 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 11 +37.571s 0 17 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 11 +37.827s 0 18 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 11 +39.267s 0 19 Sergius Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 8 DNF 0 20 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2 DNF 0

F1 Belgium, the chronicle of the Sprint

After a postponement of about half an hour due to the umpteenth sudden downpour of this troubled Belgian weekend, the Spa Sprint race started behind the Safety Car. There Race duration was shortened from 15 to 11 laps to allow the Safety Car to ‘dry’ the circuit at least in part, thus allowing all the drivers to switch from the ‘wet’ tire to the intermediate one under the green flag already in the first two laps. In the end though, once again the winner was the usual Max Verstappen‘forced’ by Oscar Piastri’s early stop to overtake the Australian on the track to regain first position.

Maneuver completed by the #1 at the time of the restart behind the new Safety Car, which entered the track due to Fernando Alonso’s exit into the gravel. The reigning champion therefore won the second Sprint of his 2023, preceding Piastri and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine to the finish line. Behind the Frenchman Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line, however he was penalized by five seconds for a contact caused to the detriment of Sergio Perez, who was later forced to retire. The seven-time world champion therefore fell from fourth to seventh in the order of arrival, immediately finishing in front of teammate George Russell. The two Mercedes drivers finished ahead of the two Mercedes drivers two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc and Lando Norris’ second McLaren.

F1 Belgium, the live coverage of the Sprint

You can relive the Spa Sprint through our LIVE.

The program

Sunday afternoon, at the usual time of 3 pm, the show of the race. However, for Verstappen the comeback in the Grand Prix shouldn’t be prohibitive, especially without external variables: last year in the dry the world champion did much “worse”, conquering the first position in 12 laps, despite starting from 14th place .