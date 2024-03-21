The Belgian football club RWDM has said goodbye to Moussa Sissako for a very striking reason. The 23-year-old defender's contract was torn up after he posted a photo on Instagram showing him in the KV Kortrijk T-shirt. And these clubs are now two competitors in the fight against relegation from the Belgian First Division.

