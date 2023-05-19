The Belgian fashion chain Veritas will open stores in the Netherlands. In total, the chain thinks it has space for eighty Dutch stores.

The Belgian company will open a store in Breda this week, with stores in Den Bosch and Maastricht to follow later in the year. If business is successful, the chain wants to expand further, CEO Corneel de Maeyer said in a conversation with the Belgian business newspaper The time.

Veritas sells women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, legwear and accessories. But in the Netherlands, the chain focuses on selling socks, tights, slips and seasonal items, such as gloves.

Fill hole

With the shops, De Maeyer wants to fill the gap left behind by the bankruptcy of V&D. “Now you have the very cheap Zeeman and Hema, and the expensive Bijenkorf. We’re in between.”

Earlier foreign adventures of Veritas failed. Reason for the chain to take it easy with the rollout in the Netherlands. The stores will be a lot smaller and will only sell a limited range. The fashion chain wants to grow via franchise in the future.

