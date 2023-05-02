With videoThe 28-year-old Belgian Luca Brecel has written snooker history. He was crowned world champion tonight, making him the first player ever from the European mainland to do so. Brecel previously defeated snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan and in the final he was too strong for Mark Selby (18-15).

In the modern era (since 1969) the snooker world champions have always come from England (26 times), Scotland (12 times), Wales (10 times), Northern Ireland (3 times), Canada, Ireland or Australia (all once) . But even before that time, from 1927 (!), it was only English and Scots who could call themselves among the best in the world within the snooker sport. And now there is a Belgian: Luca Brecel, who was too strong for Mark Selby.

"Unbelievable, it was so hard. Mark is the toughest opponent you can have in the final", was Brecel's first reaction after the victory. "He just keeps coming back and is such a fighter. When it became 16-15, I didn't think I was going to win anymore. I missed balls within a kilometer of the pocket. But I made a good break and when I got to 17 I knew I just needed a good chance."



I was so nervous and wanted it to work for Belgium and for Europe. I’m so glad it worked out Luke Brecel

The Belgian was referring to the first round match he won 10-9 after having been eliminated in the first round five times before. ,,The differences are sometimes very small”, he answered when asked what the difference was with his previous matches in the first round. “This is such a big moment. I was so nervous and wanted it to work for Belgium and for Europe. I am so glad it worked out.”

This morning the stars still seemed right for Selby. He had unpacked yesterday with a maximum break of 147, the first ever in a World Cup final, and partly because of this had reduced his deficit to 9-8. But nothing or no one could take Brecel off his pedestal at this World Cup. He finally won convincingly 18-15, after which he was treated to a standing ovation at The Crucible, the legendary theater in Sheffield that has hosted the World Snooker Championship since 1977.



Brecel, who let his emotions run wild afterwards, had not won a single match in his previous five participations in the World Cup. He beat Ricky Walden in the first round this year before knocking out three-time world champion Mark Williams and seven-time winner and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. In the semi-finals, the Belgian came back from a 14-5 deficit against China’s Si Jiahui, the biggest comeback ever at the World Cup. Afterwards, Brecel not only received congratulations from Shelby, but O’Sullivan also immediately made himself heard via Twitter. “Congratulations, Luke. A great achievement and one you fully deserve. Enjoy it, friend.”



After beating O’Sullivan, he made some striking statements: ,,Before the tournament I was partying a lot and staying up until 6 or 7 am playing FIFA with friends. We drank a lot and I didn’t train,” he revealed to the BBC. “When I beat Mark Williams, I came home by car at 07:00 and the same day I went out until early in the morning. I got so drunk. The next day I drove back again, so it was a completely different preparation,” said the Belgian, who can now call himself world champion.

Luke Brecel. ©AFP

