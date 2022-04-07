The salmonella-contaminated chocolate from manufacturer Ferrero was discovered on December 15 at a factory in Arlon, Belgium. The cause was a clogged filter somewhere in the production process. The contaminated chocolate eggs were no longer allowed to leave the factory. Nevertheless, more than a hundred salmonella infections have been reported in Europe. How this can be done is being investigated.

