The salmonella-contaminated chocolate from manufacturer Ferrero was discovered on December 15 at a factory in Arlon, Belgium. The cause was a clogged filter somewhere in the production process. The contaminated chocolate eggs were no longer allowed to leave the factory. Nevertheless, more than a hundred salmonella infections have been reported in Europe. How this can be done is being investigated.
#Belgian #factory #discovered #salmonella #contamination #December #recall
Cyber attacks Expert Mikko Hyppönen: The cyber attack was related to Zelensky’s speech to Parliament, but the perpetrator was hardly the Russian state
Homeland|Cyber attacks"Based on today's presentation, there is still room for improvement," says Hyppönen about the state administration's preparations for attacks.Friday...
Leave a Reply